Ilja Dragunov On Why He Should Be The Face of WWE NXT

In an interview with After the Bell (via Wrestling Inc), Ilja Dragunov explained why he should be the face of the WWE NXT brand above anyone else on the show. Dragunov will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT title at No Mercy tonight.

He said: “I walk through walls with my energy level, I don’t need a door anymore and people see that. This is my orchestra, really, and there’s no question about it, who should be the face of this brand, to me that’s new levels and a new level of energy and that’s only me. I deliver important performances one after another in this moment, and I love all of those. I love to put everything that I have into the things I get and everything else is not up to me. It is most certainly my destiny to some time to see my face up there.“