Ilja Dragunov Says Gunther Is “One Of A Kind”

In a recent interview with Fightful, Ilja Dragunov spoke about the prospect of facing Gunther in the ring at the next WrestleMania. Dragunov also expressed his thoughts on Gunther’s fitness and characteristics as a talent in general. You can find a few highlights from Dragunov and watch the complete interview video below.

On Gunther’s current physique changes: “Definitely, he is in the shape of his life. As a performer, you always need to continue to work. There’s so many areas where you can work on. Just having ring skills is by far not everything you need to put work in. You need to put work in your training. You need to put work in your health. You need to put work in how you talk, how you dress, how you carry yourself. There’s so many different dimensions that you need to work on to be a complete performer, to be a complete artist. In his regards, I have nothing left for him than just a huge amount of respect because he is one of a kind. You can see that his absolutely outstanding mentality just transfers for everything he does. It’s just amazing to see. That’s the bar I set for myself, too.”

On if Gunther’s in-ring power has changed as well: “He hits hard always. He’s the person who hits me the hardest and pushed me the hardest and taught me the most. There’s not enough flowers that you can praise him with.”

On the chances of having a match with Gunther at WrestleMania 40: “I don’t know about it. Let’s say it’s a dream. I don’t plan, I can’t see it. I’m not sure how fast it’s gonna happen. I just have a feeling it will be the right thing to do because there is just two perfect opposites. He’s like a final boss. Everybody sees it. Everybody feels it and I’m the ultimate underdog. I’m one of a dying breed. I’m one of those guys you can punch and kick and slam as much as you want to, and you just don’t keep me down. There’s enough examples to believe that. How can these [two] things not work out? How can they not attract the entire attention of the audience?”