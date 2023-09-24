Ilja Dragunov Says Facing Gunther At WrestleMania Is His Destiny

Ilja Dragunov has one name above all that he wants to face at WrestleMania, namely Gunther. Dargunov and Gunther have had a number of memorable battles over the years in NXT UK and NXT, and he revealed during an appearance on Booker T’s Hall of Fame that Gunther is the only choice for him in terms of a dream WrestleMania match.

“It must be Gunther. It must be him,” Dragunov said (per Fightful). “There is no other choice. This is destiny. There is no other match that makes people feel this dimension of emotions that we both can produce, just because we’re directly opposites.”

He continued, “There is not one person that has taught me more, not one person that has pushed me more, and there is no one person that I can have a better match with on such a high level as WrestleMania. It is impossible because we are the opposites, but we connect and it is something people have never seen before and can reinvent this special thing every time again, especially on a stage like this.”

The two most recently faced off at NXT TakeOver 36 back in August of 2021, where Dragunov captured the NXT UK Championship from his rival.