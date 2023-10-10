Ilja Dragunov Doesn’t Push for Media Appearances but Still Sees the Value

In a recent conversation with Fightful, WWE’s Ilja Dragunov shared his thoughts on the battery of media appearances many talent participate in to promote their own events and matches. Dragunov explained that he values the communicative aspect of the practice and appreciates the benefits it provides to the talent and the promotion, but doesn’t seek media for media’s sake alone. You can find a highlight from Dragunov and watch the full interview below.

On making media appearances in advance of his performances: “I’m not the one pushing for this. There’s not something that I feel like I must do. I actually do understand the aspect of communication, talking about certain things and explaining things, and it gives me a good platform to explain my thoughts. Which I absolutely love and enjoy, and I’ve always been a fan of a good conversation. Because I think this is a wonderful thing to do. If you can do it job related, professional related, and I can bring the best to me as a performer, for the company, this is something I most certainly will do.”