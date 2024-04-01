Ilja Dragunov Not Reportedly Planned For WWE Main Roster Yet

A new report has details on WWE’s plans for Ilja Dragunov, noting that he is not currently set for a call-up to the main roster. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that Dragunov, who is set to defend the NXT Championship against Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver, is not planned for a call-up at this time. However, he is expected to make his way onto the main roster once he does lose the title.

The report notes that some in NXT believe that he his beyond the brand and that several on the brand believe WWE sees Dragunov in the same mold as Gunther, with plans to similarly push him when he does end up moving to Raw or Smackdown. There was some speculation among fans that Dragunov may not be inclined to go to the main roster due to his trips back home, but there has been no word of any such concern and WWE has been “more than happy” to work with Dragunov’s schedule. One NXT source said that Dragunov has not been considered for the eventual launch of NXT Europe since he moved over to NXT on a regular basis.

Dragunov is regularly praised by producers in NXT, who say he needs little direction which is a unique matter on the current roster of the brand. One NXT talent said they believe Dragunov elevates anyone he competes against and has a great mind for the business. He is also said to be easy to work with and one source called him a “wonderful person to be around.”