Ilja Dragunov Talks NXT’s Production Value, Says The Brand Has No True Competitors

In a recent TV Insider interview, NXT’s Ilja Dragunov shared his thoughts in response to a question about the show going up against AEW earlier this month. Dragunov explained that despite the parallel timeslots, he doesn’t see AEW as a real competitor to NXT because the company can’t do what NXT does. You can find a few highlights on the topic from Dragunov below.

On what competition really means to him: “I treat it the same way I treat competition in general in my life. I have no opinion because for me when I think of competition in regards to me, there is nobody that can do the things I do. I don’t see any competition in that sense. I see the same for the entire NXT brand. I don’t see anyone working in the same way the NXT brand does.”

On what keeps NXT unique within the industry: “We have this working environment where everyone is motivated to evolve constantly, and in a way, that nobody else can copy or reproduce. I think everybody else, especially me as NXT champion, was focused on performing on that night to our very best ability. Also, because those icons were there, we wanted to create something that was memorable and beautiful that people were not going to forget for a very long time.”