Ilja Dragunov Considers Pain His ‘Friend,’ Talks Value of Adversity

Ilja Dragunov is no stranger to struggle and pain, and in fact he says he puts a lot of value to both. The NXT star recently spoke with Ryan Satin on Out of Character and discussed his struggles in life and how pain is his “friend.” You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the value of adversity: “If there is no struggle, there is no meaning. If I can push through those times and just [take] one step after another, and to never give up, it’s gonna be worth it.”

On his relationship with pain: “I think I am pain, because I’m the person overcoming it every single time. Pain is my friend. When I talked about the most horrible years in my life, just physical-wise, I still don’t want to change a thing. I know there will be other years where it’s going to be horrible and exhausting and mentally painful, too. But if I can take all this pain and put it into the ring, like putting color on a canvas and painting my own picture, creating my own art, … then I do something in a way that nobody else can ever do this.”