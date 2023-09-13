Ilja Dragunov On a Potential Main Roster Call-Up, Isn’t Unhappy In NXT

Ilja Dragunov recently weighed in on a potential main roster call-up in WWE. The NXT star was o0n Busted Open Radio and was asked about potentially moving to Raw or Smackdown.

“It’s always about having a specific goal. I have no opinions,” he said (per Fightful). “On the other side, I would say, if I were to stay in NXT for a while, it’s nothing that makes me unhappy. I’m not in a rush. I entirely enjoy the journey, I entirely enjoy not always knowing everything or seeing everything in front of me. Being surprised, being challenged. The surprise of life in all these journeys is the freshest thing to me.”

He continued, “If I know everything it would be goal after goal, that’s not what art is all about. This business is performance art and I’m an artist 100.”