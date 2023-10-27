Ilja Dragunov Praises LA Knight, Says Sharing the Ring With Him Was ‘A Weird Experience’

In an interview with Haus of Wrestling (via Fightful), Ilja Dragunov praised LA Knight and spoke about the two sharing the spotlight on a recent episode of WWE NXT. Knight was the special guest referee of Dragunov’s NXT title defense against Dominik Mysterio.

He said: “LA Knight has definitely had success for very obvious reasons. I mean, like, he probably has more charisma in his little finger than a lot of people in this business will ever have in their entire body. So, that’s an obvious fact for me. It was a weird moment because sharing the ring with him for the very first time in this stipulation, just having him as a referee in the match was kind of like, it was a weird experience. It was still like absolutely something I’d like to remember because again, the whole show on that day was historical. But, just like, how he soaks the reactions of the people, the people don’t even have the choice to not react to him, they need to react to him. So they reacted to Dominic, they reacted to what I was doing, and they also automatically reacted to him so it was a very interesting aura of shifting energies.“