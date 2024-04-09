wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Competes on Raw, Eligible For WWE Draft
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
Ilja Dragunov took to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE Raw and then declared himself for the WWE Draft. Monday’s show saw the NXT Champion appear on tonight’s show and face Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. Dragunov picked up the win with a Torpedo Moscow.
Dragunov also declered himself for the Draft, which was announced earlier in the show.
#WWENXT Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR has officially declared for the 2024 #WWEDraft! pic.twitter.com/D7TXP23hcA
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
