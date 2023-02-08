Ilja Dragunov Makes Return On WWE NXT, Attacks JD McDonagh

Ilja Dragunov is back in NXT, and he is taking aim at JD McDonagh. Dragunov returned on tonight’s show, coming out as McDonagh was facing Carmelo Hayes in a one-on-one match. He took out Trick Williams which distracted McDonagh and allowed Hayes to pick up the win. After the match, Ilja went after McDonagh and chased him through the crowd.

Dragunov was written off of NXT TV via an injury angle following a loss to McDonagh on the October 10th episode of NXT.