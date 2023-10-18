wrestling / News

Ilja Dragunov Sends Warning to Carmelo Hayes Ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc

October 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT No Mercy - Ilja Dragunov Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

As previously reported, Carmelo Hayes won an NXT title shot on last night’s episode. That means he will challenge Ilja Dragunov on night two of Halloween Havoc in two weeks. In a post on Twitter, Dragunov sent a warning to his upcoming opponent.

He wrote: “A nightmare you wont forget for the rest of your life.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ilja Dragunov, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading