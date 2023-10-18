wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Sends Warning to Carmelo Hayes Ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc
October 18, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Carmelo Hayes won an NXT title shot on last night’s episode. That means he will challenge Ilja Dragunov on night two of Halloween Havoc in two weeks. In a post on Twitter, Dragunov sent a warning to his upcoming opponent.
He wrote: “A nightmare you wont forget for the rest of your life.”
A nightmare you wont forget for the rest of your life. https://t.co/PIac8hwxkQ
— 𝙄𝙡𝙟𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙣𝙤𝙫 (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) October 18, 2023