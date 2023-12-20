Ilja Dragunov Stretchered Out After Match With Ridge Holland On WWE NXT

Ilja Dragunov was stretchered out of the arena following an “injury” during a match with Ridge Holland on WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Holland make his return to NXT, interrupting a promo by Dragunov and saying that he needed to find himself. He said that his career has been a series of unfortunate events, accident after injury, and he was there to redeem himself, noting that said the NXT Championship was his road to that. The champion agreed to the bout, which was a non-title bout and took place in the main event.

During the match, Holland had Dragunov in a hold and the champion tried to elbow his way out of it. Holland delivered a move that dropped Ilja on his head, leaving him seemingly paralyzed. Dragunov was stretchered out as Holland looked on in anguish.

For clarity, this is a work. The angle appears to be playing off of Holland’s notoriety for the broken neck that Big E. suffered when he took a move from Holland on the outside of the ring on a March 2022 episode of Smackdown.