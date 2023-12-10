wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Defeats Baron Corbin to Retain Title at WWE NXT Deadline (Pics, Video)
– Baron Corbin could not secure NXT Championship gold tonight against “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov. It was a hard-fought match, but Dragunov picked up the win at about 21 minutes at tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline event at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Ilja Dragunov scored the pinfall win after hitting Corbin with the Torpedo Moscow. After the match, the Iron Survivor Challenge winner, Trick Williams, came out on the entrance stage, as he will be the next challneger for the reigning champion. Dragunov has held the title for over two months, since he defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the belt at NXT: Stand & Deliver late September.
You can view some clips and highlights of Dragunov vs. Corbin below. You can check out 411’s live coverage of the event RIGHT HERE.
Burn The Ships@baroncorbinwwe has arrived to #NXTDeadline! pic.twitter.com/TJM1zRCCEN
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
🐉🐉🐉@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is ready for our Main Event of #NXTDeadline! pic.twitter.com/AebZjjIkNG
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
This match is PHYSICAL 👊#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/IiTr73ybah
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
.@baroncorbinwwe almost had the champ 😳#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/yibRbeDGB1
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
This was PERSONAL for @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and he is letting @baroncorbinwwe know 😱#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/vDglub1Tj1
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
Soon.@_trickwilliams has his sights firmly set on @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR… 👀#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/xXUvgnxLZt
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2023
An incredibly gutsy performance by @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and he remains your #WWENXT Champion 😤#NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/YH9VmRgHJW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2023
