– Baron Corbin could not secure NXT Championship gold tonight against “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov. It was a hard-fought match, but Dragunov picked up the win at about 21 minutes at tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline event at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Ilja Dragunov scored the pinfall win after hitting Corbin with the Torpedo Moscow. After the match, the Iron Survivor Challenge winner, Trick Williams, came out on the entrance stage, as he will be the next challneger for the reigning champion. Dragunov has held the title for over two months, since he defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the belt at NXT: Stand & Deliver late September.

You can view some clips and highlights of Dragunov vs. Corbin below. You can check out 411’s live coverage of the event RIGHT HERE.