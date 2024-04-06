wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Retains NXT Championship Against Tony D’Angelo At Stand & Deliver
Ilja Dragunov is still your NXT Champion, defeating Tony D’Angelo in a battle at NXT Stand & Deliver. Dragunov beat D’Angelo in a back and forth brawl to hold onto his title, ultimately getting the pinfall after an H-Bomb. You can see clips from the match below.
Dragunov has been NXT Champion for 189 days, having won the title from Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy in September. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
