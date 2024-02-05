Ilja Dragunov Survives War With Trick Williams At Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes Turns On Trick After Match

Trick Williams nearly won the NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, but lost the match before being brutally turned on by Carmelo Hayes. Dragunov defeated Williams in a bloody back-and-forth battle that saw several nearfalls and the involvement of Hayes in a few instances, ultimately coming down to Dragunov getting the win with one of several H-Bombs he delivered during the match.

After the bout, the tension between Hayes and Williams came to the surface and exploded as Hayes delivered a chop block to Williams and then decimated his former friend’s knee with repeated chair shots. Hayes eventually posed over Williams and then walked off as officials tended to Trick. As he left, Hayes was telling the booing audience that it was all their fault and they should have known.

You can see highlights from the match below. Dragunov’s title reign stands at 128 days, having won the title from Hayes at NXT No Mercy in September. Our full NXT Vengeance Day 2024 coverage is here.