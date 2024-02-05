wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Survives War With Trick Williams At Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes Turns On Trick After Match
Trick Williams nearly won the NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, but lost the match before being brutally turned on by Carmelo Hayes. Dragunov defeated Williams in a bloody back-and-forth battle that saw several nearfalls and the involvement of Hayes in a few instances, ultimately coming down to Dragunov getting the win with one of several H-Bombs he delivered during the match.
After the bout, the tension between Hayes and Williams came to the surface and exploded as Hayes delivered a chop block to Williams and then decimated his former friend’s knee with repeated chair shots. Hayes eventually posed over Williams and then walked off as officials tended to Trick. As he left, Hayes was telling the booing audience that it was all their fault and they should have known.
You can see highlights from the match below. Dragunov’s title reign stands at 128 days, having won the title from Hayes at NXT No Mercy in September. Our full NXT Vengeance Day 2024 coverage is here.
🗣 WHOOP THAT TRICK
It's go time for @_trickwilliams.#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/MObrhWr363
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
The Mad Dragon is here!@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is ready for battle in our main event. #Vengeanceday pic.twitter.com/tlGalD4wXK
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
.@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR is just toying with @_trickwilliams right now, right in front of @Carmelo_WWE 😳#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/nWSkMjf6m8
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
👊👊👊@_trickwilliams and @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR are holding NOTHING back. This is an absolute war! #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/GXTIeE3PW3
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
Oh no that wasn't good…
But @_trickwilliams is fighting through the pain! #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/L3saR0bCf9
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
THIS IS MADNESS!!!#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/NIY35fOif9
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
NOOOOOOOOOO!
WHAT DID YOU JUST DO @Carmelo_WWE?!?!#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/IzdRiCMvKj
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
WHY, MELO, WHY?!?!#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/iI2Pg9a6FI
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Details His First Experience With Andre the Giant
- Eric Bischoff On Triple H’s Handling Of Questions About Allegations Made Against Vince McMahon
- Friday’s The Rock – Roman Reigns Confrontation Gets Record Number of Youtube Dislikes
- More On Backstage Reaction to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening at Wrestlemania, When Cody Knew, More