– WWE has announced that NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams will finally meet face-to-face next week ahead of their upcoming long-awaited title matchup at NXT Vengeance Day. Also announced for this week, Roxanne Perez faces Tatum Paxley in a singles matchup.

This week’s edition of WWE NXT will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner

* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. LWO

* Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Chase U says “goodbye”

* Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams to meet face-to-face