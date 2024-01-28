wrestling / News

Ilja Dragunov & Trick Williams Segment, Perez vs. Paxley Added to This Week’s WWE NXT

January 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Trick Williams Ilja Dragunov Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced that NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams will finally meet face-to-face next week ahead of their upcoming long-awaited title matchup at NXT Vengeance Day. Also announced for this week, Roxanne Perez faces Tatum Paxley in a singles matchup.

This week’s edition of WWE NXT will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner
Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. LWO
* Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez
* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
* Chase U says “goodbye”
* Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams to meet face-to-face

