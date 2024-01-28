wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov & Trick Williams Segment, Perez vs. Paxley Added to This Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE has announced that NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams will finally meet face-to-face next week ahead of their upcoming long-awaited title matchup at NXT Vengeance Day. Also announced for this week, Roxanne Perez faces Tatum Paxley in a singles matchup.
This week’s edition of WWE NXT will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner
* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. LWO
* Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez
* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
* Chase U says “goodbye”
* Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams to meet face-to-face
After last week's ending to the #NXTWomensTitle Contract Signing, @roxanne_wwe will go one-on-one with @TatumPaxley THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2024
Just days before they meet at #VengeanceDay for the #NXTChampionship, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @_trickwilliams will meet face-to-face THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/HsRe5AtlYL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2024
