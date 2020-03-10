Ilja Dragunov Discusses Working with Triple H, Says He’d Like to Face Aleister Black In the Future

In an interview with TalkSport, Ilja Dragunov discussed working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who he’d like to face in the future, and more. Highlights are below.

On how happy he is to have decided to join WWE: “I get the feeling people understand me and that’s very important to me, it’s why I love my work here so much. They understand what I’m doing without really telling them a lot. And in WWE, I’ve seen absolute professionals on a whole new level that I’ve never seen before, I don’t regret a single day that I’m here.”

On working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels: “Yeah, what can I say?! Of course, it’s learning from the best. It’s just stuff you can’t imagine when you’re getting into it [professional wrestling]. It’s a completely new horizon for me and I know things I never thought I’d know and I see them from a different perspective. I’ve grown as a performer every single day. This is the most exciting time in my life.”

On who he’d like to work with: “There’s a lot of names. I think when it comes down to European names, guys like Aleister Black, who I knew before his time in WWE. I think we would connect very well and that’s a fight people would want to see, maybe.”