Ilja Dragunov Says It’s His “True Self” That Connects With The Audience

In a recent Fightful interview, NXT’s Ilja Dragunov shared his thoughts on why he is able to resonate with the crowd as a talent. According to Dragunov, he offers a uniquely sincere performance when compared to other wrestlers. You can find a highlight from Dragunov on the topic and watch the complete interview below.

On connecting with the viewers while he’s in the ring: “I just progress all the time. I had the wonderful benefit, pretty much from the beginning—doesn’t matter if its NXT:UK or NXT—people trusted in what I do. Because they see I have something different to offer. How I think about all that is entirely different. I care about emotion. I care about something that people can connect to. I care about moments. I care about atmosphere. That’s what I bring to the table. This is something that is sometimes just missing nowadays, people that truly express their true self to the audience. Because if you don’t do that, there is no possibility that the crowd can connect to you. I think that’s the reason why the crowd really, really has connected to me. Because you believe what I do, because I believe what I do. I just go out every single time and I’m empty when I come out again. I feel entirely drained. There are days, and there have been a lot of days—it doesn’t matter if it’s NXT:UK or it’s NXT—I’m just on empty after all that in the ring. Entirely drained. I left it all inside there. This is something I think that the crowd more and more can appreciate.”