Ilja Dragunov On Being Trusted By The ‘Right People’ In WWE
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Ilja Dragunov spoke about what he’s learned from working with Triple H and having the trust of the ‘right people’ in WWE.
He said: “I wouldn’t say there is anything specific because I have always felt that I’ve had a lot of trust from the right people and I really appreciate that and have so much gratitude for that. Once I really think of something, and something I’ve had the opportunity to do, is to focus on the main thing of storytelling. My whole objective, everything I think about is, not like the performance art of this business, but focusing moments so much on one emotion, one meaning, and going from there, step by step, this is something I truly develop in every match. Without that, no match will ever captivate the audience.“
