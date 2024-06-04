wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
June 3, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following bouts on tonight’s show for next Monday’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker
* Sami Zayn vs. Otis
* Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
