Ilja Dragunov Says Working In NXT Europe Is a ‘No Brainer’ For Him

When NXT Europe launches, Ilja Dragunov says he would absolutely be interested in working there if asked. Dragunov spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert ahead of his match with Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy and was asked whether he would be up for working in the Europe brand when it eventually launches.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It is like a no brainer. When I have the opportunity to go back to Europe, 100%. I would be up for everything. It is my home. I love Europe. Of course, I enjoy my time in the States, as well, but nothing is like the true aura of Europe. You can’t get it out of there.”

NXT Europe was originally supposed to launch this year but was slowed down due to the merger between WWE and UFC under Endeavor. There is no announced launch date for the brand.