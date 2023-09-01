Ilja Dragunov Says Wrestling Is Needlessly Competitive Sometimes, Focuses On Himself

Ilja Dragunov tries not to worry about what others are doing, saying that he prefers to focus on himself. Dragunov was on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

On the competitive nature of the industry: “This business is — I don’t know how to say it — it is competitive for no reason sometimes. And there’s a lot of pressure for no reason sometimes because … I don’t feel like I’m in a competition with what I’m doing because it’s not like you really can get ‘better’ than anyone. It’s really about dig deep and find something inside yourself.”

On keeping his focus on himself: “I put all my strengths into that, not thinking about what anybody else has to offer.. I think what I have, if I make it shine … is what will elevate me.”