Ilja Dragunov After WWE Raw Loss: ‘No One Is Safe Anymore’

– In a WWE Raw Digital Exclusive video, Ilja Dragunov addressed his defeat to Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament last night on Raw. Below are some highlights:

Ilja Dragunov on losing so early after being called up to Raw: “I mean, what should I say, it’s so frustrating, it’s but I mean, where is actually the shame to lose to the man they called the main event, right? All I know right now, I’m tired, I’m in pain, but the beauty of it is that I’m already very dangerous in this ring. But when I’m in pain, I’m an entire monster.”

On his prediction for Gunther vs. Jey Uso: “Predictions, I mean, they’re both like the absolute bar. The only prediction I can make is for myself. And this prediction is no one is safe anymore, and to quote Shawn Michaels, what he said, I’m what the kids call a real problem, thank you.”

With the win, Jey Uso now advances to the semifinals of the tournament against Gunther. Gunther beat Kofi Kingston in the quarterfinals on Raw to advance.