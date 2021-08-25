Ilja Dragunov’s Return, Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see the new NXT UK Champion return in Ilja Dragunov. WWE announced the following card for next week’s show, which airs from the Capital Wrestling Center on USA Network:

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Roderick Strong Issue an Open challenge

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Ilja Dragunov returns