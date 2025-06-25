wrestling / News
Ilsa Dawn Appears In New Video Hyping BHPW Appearance In August
June 25, 2025
Isla Dawn is heating to Burning Heart Pro Wrestling’s August show, and she cut a promo hyping the appearance. The WWE alumna appeared in a video promoting her appearance at the event, which takes place on August 3rd at Manchester Academy 2. You can see the full video below.
Also set for the show are Mark Haskins, Grizzled Young Veterans, TNA’s Harley Hudson, Kid Lykos, Kenny Williams and The Models. You can get ticket info here.
Dawn was released from WWE in February.
