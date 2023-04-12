– As previously reported, WWE was supposed to start its move to its new corporate headquarters located at 707 Washington Blvd in Stamford, Connecticut in the first quarter of this year. However, the move was delayed again to April instead of March as initially planned. Some photos have now surfaced on social media, showing the new building, with the WWE logos added to the top of the structure, which you can see below.

The building covers 400,000 square first, and the rest of the production and office space is expected to open midway through the year. WWE is targeting to complete the move by late 2023 to early 2024.