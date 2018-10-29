wrestling / News
WWE News: Images of WWE Evolution Attendance, WWE Posts Poll on The Best Evolution Match, Kairi Sane Tries to Confront Shayna Baszler
– According to Wrestling Inc, WWE announced last night’s WWE Evolution PPV as a sellout. Wrestling Inc’s Glenn Rubenstein was in attendance and noted that the hard camera side was around 75-80% full with the rest of the arena being around 90% full. Here are some photos posted on Twitter from the event, which tells a mixed story…
Crowd is about 65% full for #WWEEvolution. Seems like an engaged crowd though! pic.twitter.com/aadnZON23o
Bird’s 👁 view of a SOLD OUT @WWE Evolution crowd! #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/Mqm28522bt
Seats: upgraded. #evolution@jennifer_blue pic.twitter.com/4rQznlHSpI
Photos for people who say #WWEEvolution was under attended pic.twitter.com/ssRfGB0DKx
– WWE posted the following, asking fans what the best match was at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…
Which was your favorite match at #WWEEvolution?
– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, Kairi Sane tried to confront Shayna Baszler…