WWE News: Images of WWE Evolution Attendance, WWE Posts Poll on The Best Evolution Match, Kairi Sane Tries to Confront Shayna Baszler

– According to Wrestling Inc, WWE announced last night’s WWE Evolution PPV as a sellout. Wrestling Inc’s Glenn Rubenstein was in attendance and noted that the hard camera side was around 75-80% full with the rest of the arena being around 90% full. Here are some photos posted on Twitter from the event, which tells a mixed story…

Crowd is about 65% full for #WWEEvolution. Seems like an engaged crowd though! pic.twitter.com/aadnZON23o — Big B (@BTuckerTorch) October 29, 2018

Photos for people who say #WWEEvolution was under attended pic.twitter.com/ssRfGB0DKx — Henry T. Casey (@henrytcasey) October 28, 2018

– WWE posted the following, asking fans what the best match was at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…

Which was your favorite match at #WWEEvolution? — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, Kairi Sane tried to confront Shayna Baszler…