wrestling / News

WWE News: Images of WWE Evolution Attendance, WWE Posts Poll on The Best Evolution Match, Kairi Sane Tries to Confront Shayna Baszler

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Evolution

– According to Wrestling Inc, WWE announced last night’s WWE Evolution PPV as a sellout. Wrestling Inc’s Glenn Rubenstein was in attendance and noted that the hard camera side was around 75-80% full with the rest of the arena being around 90% full. Here are some photos posted on Twitter from the event, which tells a mixed story…

– WWE posted the following, asking fans what the best match was at last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…

– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, Kairi Sane tried to confront Shayna Baszler…

