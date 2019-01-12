Quantcast

Updated Lineup for Next Week’s Edition of Impact Wrestling: Rich Swann Defends X-Division Title

January 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rich Swann Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for its broadcast for next week. The show airs on Fridays on Pursuit Channel and Twitch at 10:00 pm EST.

* LAX vs. oVe
* Eddie Edwards vs. Ethan Page
* Rich Swann (c) vs. Trey for Impact X-Division Championship
* Jordynne Grace vs. Allie

