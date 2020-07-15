wrestling / News

Impact News: After Shock Post-Show Online, Highlights From This Week’s Episode

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IMPACT After Shock

– The After Shock post-show for this week’s Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the video below for the show, with Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis making their predictions for Slammiversary:

– You can see the highlights from this week’s Impact Wrestling below. Our full review of the episode is here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

After Shock, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading