Impact Alumna Rhaka Khan’s Trial Date Delayed

The trial for Impact alumna Trenesha Biggers, aka Rhaka Khan, on charges of interference with child custody has been delayed to the fall. PWInsider reports that the 409th District Court in El Paso, Texas has delayed the case once again. It was set to begin on May 21st after several delays, but has been pushed back once more to September 24th at 8 AM.

Biggers was indicted on charges of interference with child custody and aggravated kidnapping to facilitate in August of 2019. She was put on a most wanted fugitives list for El Paso after failing to appear in court and was arraigned in December of that year. Interference with child custody is taking or keeping a child when you know that doing so violates a court order or judgement and is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in prison.