Impact Alumna Set to Appear on AEW Dark: Elevation

August 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A former Impact Wrestling star is set to appear on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. As noted by fans in attendance, Kiera Hogan faced Hikaru Shida at the tapings before tonight’s show.

Hogan announced late last month that she was finishing up with Impact to test the free agent market and was written out of last week’s show.

