Impact Alumna Set to Appear on AEW Dark: Elevation
August 11, 2021
A former Impact Wrestling star is set to appear on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. As noted by fans in attendance, Kiera Hogan faced Hikaru Shida at the tapings before tonight’s show.
Hogan announced late last month that she was finishing up with Impact to test the free agent market and was written out of last week’s show.
Scoop: Hikaru Shida vs a debuting Kiera Hogan #AEWDark #Brittsburgh pic.twitter.com/c4eLmdS4B2
— Jordan Thompson (@JHTmoney) August 11, 2021
Former IMPACT star Kiera Hogan is currently wrestling Hikaru Shida on #AEWDark #AEW @WRESTLEZONEcom pic.twitter.com/gnenRKeQvW
— Dominic DeAngelo: Writer Of Wrestling (@DominicDeAngelo) August 11, 2021
