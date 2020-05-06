wrestling / News
Impact Announces #1 Contender’s Tournament to Kick Off Next Week
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will launch a #1 Contender’s Tournament for the Impact World Championship on next week’s episode of Impact. On toni8ght’s episode, it was announced that the following first-round matches are set for the tournament, which will crown Tessa Blanchard’s next challenger:
*Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel
*Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin
*Hernandez vs. Mad Man Fulton
*Rhino vs. Ken Shamrock
Moose was announced for the tournament, but removed himself saying that his TNA World Title is more prestigious than the Impact World Title. He was replaced by Raju.
Next week’s matches will be Hernandez vs. Fulton and Raju vs. Miguel.
