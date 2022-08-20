Impact Announces Bound For Glory Tickets Now On Sale

Impact Wrestling has officially announced that tickets for Bound For Glory are now on sale. The company announced on Friday that tickets are on sale for the October 7th and 8th event, as you can see below:

Tickets for Bound For Glory & Bound for Glory Fallout LIVE October 7th & 8th in Albany Are On-Sale Now

IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, comes to the Albany Armory in Albany, NY on Friday, October 7th. Championships will be defended in epic showdowns, personal grudges will be settled once and for all, plus so much more. On the post-Emergence episode of IMPACT!, we learned that Eddie Edwards will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title in the main event!

The next night on October 8th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV roll in as IMPACT Wrestling presents Bound For Glory Fallout, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!

Tickets for both events are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.