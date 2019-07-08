wrestling / News
Impact Announces Date, Location For Bound For Glory
July 7, 2019 | Posted by
– The date and locale for the next Impact Wrestling PPV, Bound For Glory, is official. Impact announced at Slammiversary that the PPV will take place on October 20th in Chicago, Illinois.
You can follow our live coverage of Slammiversary here, and see the promo for Bound For Glory below:
IMPACT Wrestling presents it's biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound for Glory LIVE from Chicago on October 20th! #SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/TshVDMWrsF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2019
