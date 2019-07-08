wrestling / News

Impact Announces Date, Location For Bound For Glory

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bound For Glory

– The date and locale for the next Impact Wrestling PPV, Bound For Glory, is official. Impact announced at Slammiversary that the PPV will take place on October 20th in Chicago, Illinois.

You can follow our live coverage of Slammiversary here, and see the promo for Bound For Glory below:

Bound for Glory

