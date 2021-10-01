Impact Announces New Digital Media Championship, Tournament Kicks Off Next Week

Impact is instituting a new championship, which will determine its first champion in a tournament starting next week. Tonight’s show saw the company announce the establishment of the Impact Digital Media Championship, which will be defended primarily through their digital social media and Impact! Plus channels. Matches will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays Impact! Plus and will appear a little later on YouTube Ultimate Insider.

The tournament starts next week, with the finals taking place at Bound for Glory on October 23rd. Next week’s matches will consist of:

* John Skyler vs. Zicky Dice

* Hernandez vs. Crazzy Steve