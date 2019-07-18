wrestling / News

Impact Announces Matches For This Weekend’s TV Tapings

July 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for the television tapings in Windsor, Ontario this weekend. As you can see below, the following matches are announced for Friday:

* X-Division Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist
* Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. The North
* Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace
* Rob Van Dam vs. Willie Mack

