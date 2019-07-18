wrestling / News
Impact Announces Matches For This Weekend’s TV Tapings
– Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for the television tapings in Windsor, Ontario this weekend. As you can see below, the following matches are announced for Friday:
* X-Division Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist
* Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. The North
* Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace
* Rob Van Dam vs. Willie Mack
THIS FRIDAY at night one of #IMPACT TV Tapings in Windsor, Knockout rivals @JordynneGrace and @HoganKnowsBest3 go one-on-one!
TICKETS: https://t.co/tlRdFN1c5B pic.twitter.com/ICU0CNVXTt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2019
THIS FRIDAY at night one of #IMPACT TV Tapings in Windsor, @TherealRVD battles @Willie_Mack!
See this match, plus many more on July 19 & 20!
TICKETS: https://t.co/tlRdFN1c5B pic.twitter.com/i92REQVa1a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2019
The X-Division Title is on the line when #IMPACT TV Tapings return to Windsor THIS FRIDAY! @GottaGetSwann defends against @TheJakeCrist, plus much more on July 19 & 20!
TICKETS: https://t.co/tlRdFNiMX9 pic.twitter.com/BoowOxStY0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2019
#IMPACT TV Tapings return to Windsor THIS FRIDAY & SATURDAY!
On Friday, @OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon defend the Tag Team Championships against @DezmondXavier & @zachary_wentz!
TICKETS: https://t.co/tlRdFN1c5B pic.twitter.com/KQmytTaqBZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett Recalls Funny Story of Brock Lesnar Yelling at Kid Who Followed Him Into Bathroom at a Gym
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Awareness Around CTE in Wrestling and Other Sports, How Chris Nowinski Got Him More Interested in CTE Research
- Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest
- Baron Corbin Responds to SoCal Val Insult: ‘You Still Mad I Shot You Down?’