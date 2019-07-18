Impact Announces Matches For This Weekend’s TV Tapings

– Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for the television tapings in Windsor, Ontario this weekend. As you can see below, the following matches are announced for Friday:

* X-Division Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist

* Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. The North

* Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace

* Rob Van Dam vs. Willie Mack

THIS FRIDAY at night one of #IMPACT TV Tapings in Windsor, @TherealRVD battles @Willie_Mack! See this match, plus many more on July 19 & 20! TICKETS: https://t.co/tlRdFN1c5B pic.twitter.com/i92REQVa1a — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 17, 2019