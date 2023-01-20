wrestling / News

Impact Announces Matches For Tomorrow’s TV Taping

January 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling New Year's Revolution Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced its first matches for tomorrow’s TV taping. The company took to Twitter to announce the following matches for the taping, which takes place in Orlando:

* Digital Media Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs Joe Hendry
* X-Division Championship Monster’s Ball Match: Crazzy Steve vs Trey Miguel
* Alexander, Kazarian, Uemura & Swann vs The Design & Callihan
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* Killer Kelly & Taylor Wilde vs Death Dollz
* Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs Motor City Machine Guns
* Deaner & Callihan vs Yuya Uemura & Frankie Kazarian
* Chris Bey vs KUSHIDA

