Impact Announces New Matches For Under Siege

Alex Shelley and Mike Bailey will run it back for another match at this weekend’s Impact Under Siege, with another match announced as well. Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday that the two will face off in a rematch of their match at Multiverse of Matches that took place over WrestleMania weekend. The match will take place on Saturday’s Impact! Plus event.

Also announced for the show, specifically its Countdown pre-show, is Gisele vs. Madison Rayne. You can see the full announcement below: