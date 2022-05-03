wrestling / News
Impact Announces New Matches For Under Siege
Alex Shelley and Mike Bailey will run it back for another match at this weekend’s Impact Under Siege, with another match announced as well. Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday that the two will face off in a rematch of their match at Multiverse of Matches that took place over WrestleMania weekend. The match will take place on Saturday’s Impact! Plus event.
Also announced for the show, specifically its Countdown pre-show, is Gisele vs. Madison Rayne. You can see the full announcement below:
Mike Bailey & Alex Shelley Look to Steal the Show at Under Siege, Gisele Shaw Battles Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne on Countdown
Mike Bailey and Alex Shelley stole the show at Multiverse of Matches in an instant classic that saw “Speedball” score the victory. A few weeks later on IMPACT!, Bailey and Shelley found themselves on the losing end of a six-man tag team match against Honor No More and there appeared to be tension between the two respectful competitors. Now Shelley has a chance to even the score with Bailey as the two look to steal the show once again at Under Siege!
At Rebellion, The Influence settled their heated rivalry with The IInspiration when they defeated them to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Less than one week later, The Influence were confronted by Gisele Shaw, who stole the spotlight from Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne during a new edition of All About Me. Who will claim the spotlight when Shaw squares off with one of the most accomplished Knockouts in IMPACT history, Madison Rayne? Find out on Countdown to Under Siege, streaming LIVE and FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!
IMPACT Wrestling is Under Siege LIVE THIS SATURDAY from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY) streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders! Tickets are on-sale now at AXS.com.
