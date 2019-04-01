wrestling / News
Impact Announces New Opponent For Rich Swann At United We Stand
Impact Wrestling has announced that Dragon Gate’s YAMATO will be unable to travel to the US for United We Stand due to visa issues, which means that Rich Swann needs a new opponent for the event. He will now face AAA star Flamita. for the X Division title this Thursday in Rahway, New Jersey. Here’s the updated card:
* Extreme Rules tag team match: The Lucha Bros vs. Rob Van Dam and Sabu
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Katie Forbes vs. Rosemary
* Impact X Division Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Flamita
* Ultimate X Match: Jake Crist vs. DAnte Fox vs. Jack Evans vs. Pat Buck vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Johnny Impact
* Monster’s Ball: Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Joey Ryan
* The Latin American Xchange vs. PRomociones Dorado (Low-Ki and Ricky Martinez)
* Team Impact (Brian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Moose, and TBD) vs. Team Lucha Underground (Aerostar, Drago, King Cuerno and Daga)
