Impact Announces Renewal Of IMPACT Plus Deal With Discovery EUROSPORT

Impact Wrestling has announced a deal to renew their IMPACT Plus Presents series on Discovery EUROSPORT. Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced on Monday that the series has been renewed on the platform for multiple years, which will continue to bring the Impact’s special events to viewers in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. As part of the agreement, Discovery will broadcast 12 monthly IMPACT Plus specials on EUROSPORT and the regional outlet D Tamil.

“India and its surrounding sub-continents have shown tremendous support for IMPACT Wrestling throughout the years, building a loyal and passionate fanbase that has only continued to grow,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “There is high demand in this region for the type of high-quality content synonymous with the IMPACT Wrestling brand, and we are proud to extend our partnership with Discovery EUROSPORT—giving us an incredible opportunity to continue to provide their audience with the best in professional wrestling programming. We have a slate of can’t-miss events planned in the upcoming months, and we are excited to share all of them and more with our global viewers on EUROSPORT and D Tamil.”

Impact airs monthly exclusive events on IMPACT Plus, such as Final Resolution which took place just last weekend. Their next event will be Gensis on January 9th.