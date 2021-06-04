Impact Announces Quick Sellout For Slammiversary In July

As previously reported, Impact announced that it would have limited fans in attendance for its annual Slammiversary event on July 17. Tickets went on sale for the show this morning, and the Slammiversary is already sold out.

Impact took to Twitter to announce that the event officially sold out in just 20 minutes, while also hinting that it would have details in the near future on another opportunity for fans to attend Slammiversary.

“#Slammiversary is officially SOLD OUT! We’re looking forward to seeing all of you on July 17th in Nashville! And if you missed out, stay tuned for details on another opportunity to attend Slammiversary soon!” the company wrote.

Impact has teased the appearances of several former WWE superstars in its recent promos for the event, including Samoa Joe, The IIconics, and more.

