Impact Announces That They’ve Signed Jessicka
Jessicka is signed on with Impact Wrestling after making her “debut” on this week’s show. Jessicka is the former Havok, who has been with Impact since 2019 but re-debuted as Jessicka after she was trapped in the Undead Realm.
The announcement reads:
Jessicka Signs With IMPACT Wrestling And It’s Gonna Be Sick!
Just 24 hours removed from her triumphant in-ring debut, we can now confirm that Jessicka has signed with IMPACT Wrestling – and it’s gonna be sick!
Since emerging from the Undead Realm, Decay‘s destructive “Kaiju Queen” has been transformed into the bright, fun-loving Jessicka. What does Jessicka have in store for the Knockouts division? Stay tuned to IMPACT! Thursday nights at 8/7c on AXS TV to find out.
