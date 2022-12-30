Impact Announces Year-End Awards On This Week’s Show

Impact Wrestling announced its 2022 award winners on this week’s “Best of 2022” episode of the show. The company announced the following award winners on Thursday’s episode:

* Match of The Year: Josh Alexander def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey On 12/8/22 Impact Wrestling

* Wrestler of the Year: Josh Alexander

* Knockout of the Year: Jordynne Grace

* X-Division Star of the Year: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Knockout’s Tag Team of the Year: Death Dollz

* Men’s Tag Team of the Year: Motor City Machine Guns

* Moment of the Year: Josh Alexander wins Impact World Championship at Impact Rebellion

* 2023 One to Watch: Bhupinder Gujjar

