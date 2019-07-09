wrestling / News
Impact News: Anthem Executives in Attendance at Slammiversary, Plan For Three-Way Match Taped Before Show
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Several executives from Impact’s parent company were at Slammiversary. PWInsider reports that there were a number of Anthem execs at the PPV.
– The site also says that the match between Jordynne Grave, Madison Rayne, and Kiera Hogan from before the PPV was taped for a future episode of Impact.
More Trending Stories
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary
- R-Truth On WWE Letting Him Add His Own Style to Promos, Recalls Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like One of His Promos
- Batista Says Creative Process Leading into WrestleMania 35 Was ‘A Nightmare,’ Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE’s Original Plan For Flair Birthday Segment