Impact News: Anthem Executives in Attendance at Slammiversary, Plan For Three-Way Match Taped Before Show

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII

– Several executives from Impact’s parent company were at Slammiversary. PWInsider reports that there were a number of Anthem execs at the PPV.

– The site also says that the match between Jordynne Grave, Madison Rayne, and Kiera Hogan from before the PPV was taped for a future episode of Impact.

