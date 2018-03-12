Impact & Aro Lucha Officials Visit Lucha Underground Tapings

According to Pwinsider.com, Aro Lucha’s Jason Brown as well as Ron and Don Harris were backstage visiting at Lucha Underground on Friday. On Sunday, Impact Wrestling’s Ed Nordholm was also in attendance. The site notes that it appears the visits were part of trying to build working relationships with the company in some form. Impact is already teaming with Lucha Underground for an April 6th live Twitch special as part of Wrestlecon in New Orleans, while Aro Lucha is – seeking talent for its own TV tapings that are set for later this year in Nashville.