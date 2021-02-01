wrestling / News
Impact Auctioning Off Sami Callihan’s Barbed Wire N64 Controller From Hard to Kill
If you thought Sami Callihan’s barbed wire-wrapped N64 controller from Hard to Kill was pretty cool, now you have a chance to own it. Impact has placed the controller, which was used by Callihan in his Barbed Wire Massacre match against Eddie Edwards at the PPV, up for auction. Sami Callihan took to Twitter to promote the auction, as youc an see below.
The auction is here and, as of this writing, is currently up to $290. The item description reads:
“This auction is for a truly unique collectible: the official, match-used Barbed Wire-wrapped Nintendo 64 Joystick. From IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV, held Jan. 16, in Nashville. This collectible was used during the Barbed Wire Massacre Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards. Controller was personally autographed by SAMI & EDDIE, and was inscribed HARD TO KILL 2021. (The joystick does not work anymore.) Comes with the official IMPACT Hologram to verify its authenticity and the autographs. Free Shipping — will be double boxed for protection! Good Luck!”
NOW AVAILABLE: The match-used & autographed Barbed Wire-wrapped Nintendo 64 Controller.
💥 NOW ON @IMPACTWRESTLING OFFICIAL @EBAY AUCTION 💥
Used in Barbwire Massacre at #HardToKill and signed by @TheEddieEdwards & myself.
💰BID NOW: https://t.co/5O3hvZxHtU pic.twitter.com/6qTno9cXxg
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) February 1, 2021
