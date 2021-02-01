Impact Auctioning Off Sami Callihan’s Barbed Wire N64 Controller From Hard to Kill

If you thought Sami Callihan’s barbed wire-wrapped N64 controller from Hard to Kill was pretty cool, now you have a chance to own it. Impact has placed the controller, which was used by Callihan in his Barbed Wire Massacre match against Eddie Edwards at the PPV, up for auction. Sami Callihan took to Twitter to promote the auction, as youc an see below.

The auction is here and, as of this writing, is currently up to $290. The item description reads: