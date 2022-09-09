wrestling / News

Impact News: Aussie Open Make Debut, Chelsea Green Beats Taya Valkyrie

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aussie Open Chris Bey Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Aussie Open made their Impact debut on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The United Empire team kick off tonight’s show with a victory over Chris Bey and Ace Austin:

– Chelsea Green picked up a win over Taya Valkyrie on tonight’s show, and a few clips from the match are below:

