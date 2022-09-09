wrestling / News
Impact News: Aussie Open Make Debut, Chelsea Green Beats Taya Valkyrie
– Aussie Open made their Impact debut on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The United Empire team kick off tonight’s show with a victory over Chris Bey and Ace Austin:
.@DashingChrisBey is in trouble!@DUNKZILLADavis @kylefletcherpro #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3KJR5iNkmE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
– Chelsea Green picked up a win over Taya Valkyrie on tonight’s show, and a few clips from the match are below:
One half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions @ImChelseaGreen is set for competition with @thetayavalkyrie! @DeonnaPurrazzo #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XcOiX6j1rL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
.@thetayavalkyrie just dropped @ImChelseaGreen with a fury of shots! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/jOZQq7WXWd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
That wasn't SICK at all! @FearHavok @thetayavalkyrie @ImChelseaGreen #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3KQfsBr5Mz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
