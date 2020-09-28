wrestling / News
Impact News: AXS TV Still Considering Potential TNA Spinoff Show, Theme For This Week’s Impact in 60
September 28, 2020 | Posted by
– There’s still a chance that a TNA spinoff show from Impact could arrive on AXS TV. As you may recall, it was reported back in July that AXS TV was high on the idea of a spinoff show which Impact had been considering for some time.
While there’s no word on how far discussion of the idea has progressed, PWInsider reports that the idea is still a possibility. Impact currently has the TNA World Title in play through Moose, who has proclaimed himself the “real world champion” but recently had the title stolen by EC3 who has been threatening to destroy it.
– Tuesday night’s episode of Impact in 60, which airs after Impact on AXS TV, will focus on EC3.
