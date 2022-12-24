wrestling / News

Impact Before The Bell Returning In January

December 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Before the Bell Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact is set to bring back its “Before The Bell” preview show for Hard to Kill in January. The company announced on Friday that the preview show will return next month before Hard to Kill, which takes place on January 13th.

The announcement reads:

IMPACT Wrestling Before the Bell Returns in January 2023
Before Hard To Kill takes over the wrestling world on Friday, January 13th, Before the Bell makes its highly-anticipated return. Streaming on IMPACT Wrestling’s digital platforms, get an in-depth preview of all the huge matches that are set take place at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2023!

Stay tuned for more on Before the Bell.

